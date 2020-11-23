Navajo Nation: 197 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

NAVAJO NATION (ABC4 News) — The Navajo Nation reported they have 197 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths resulting from the virus.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now at 15,236 with the total number of deaths from the virus remaining at 631. Reports indicate that 8,205 people in the Navajo Nation have recovered from the virus, with 149,081 COVID-19 administered since the beginning of the pandemic.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 3,229

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,688

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,542

· Gallup Service Unit: 2,452

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,622

· Shiprock Service Unit: 2,279

· Tuba City Service Unit: 1,569

· Winslow Service Unit: 842

* 13 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation issued a 3-week mandatory lockdown last Monday in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Our public health experts advise against traveling and against holding in-person family gatherings with anyone that does not live within the same household. Please tell your elders about the risks of COVID-19. We know that it may be difficult for our elders to not welcome family and relatives into their homes, but the risks are far too dangerous at this point. Please help to inform them and perhaps post a sign outside of their home for them to let others know that they are not welcoming visitors at this time. We have to do everything we can to protect ourselves, our children, our elders, and those with underlying health conditions. There’s no need to go into a store to buy non-essential items, so please stay home as much as possible and do not attend or hold family gatherings,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

MORE NEWS: