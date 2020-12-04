Navajo Nation: 168 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

NAVAJO NATION (ABC4 News) — The Navajo Nation reported 168 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Friday.

The total number of cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 17,495 . The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is now at 665.

Reports indicate that 9,768 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 166,820 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

Navajo Nation resides in parts of four states, including Utah, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 3,544

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,892

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,819

· Gallup Service Unit: 2,874

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,799

· Shiprock Service Unit: 2,741

· Tuba City Service Unit: 1,774

· Winslow Service Unit: 1,031

* 21 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

“The numbers of new cases on the Navajo Nation and in the states of Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico are very alarming. Our health care providers reported on Thursday that the Navajo Nation’s health care system is now in crisis mode. Yet, there are still far too many people out in public and traveling. Our doctors, nurses, EMT’s, and other first responders are making great sacrifices and literally put their lives on the line to treat COVID-19 patients. All of us have to step and stop the unnecessary travel and adhere to the recommendations of the public health experts. Stay home during the lockdown, wear a mask, avoid gatherings and crowds, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Thursday, the Navajo Nation held a virtual forum with several Navajo healthcare providers, pleading with the public to stay home, saying that hospitals are now in “crisis mode”.

