Navajo Nation: 168 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported

NAVAJO NATION

The Navajo Nation reported they have 168 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.

The total number of cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 16,595. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 653.

Reports indicate that 9,188 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 158,451 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

Navajo Nation resides in parts of four states, including Utah, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

Cases per area:

· Chinle Service Unit: 3,389

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,814

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,710

· Gallup Service Unit: 2,702

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,725

· Shiprock Service Unit: 2,566

· Tuba City Service Unit: 1,682

· Winslow Service Unit: 985

The Navajo Nation remains in its 3-week mandatory lockdown in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“As the number of cases continue to rise throughout the country including the Four Corner states, the safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. As more people continue to test positive, it is placing a lot of pressure and work on our health care workers and hospitals. We cannot become careless and complacent. When you wake up in the morning, please say a prayer for yourself and your family members to help protect against COVID-19. We still have many communities experiencing uncontrolled spread of this virus, so please be safe, stay home, wear a mask, avoid gatherings and crowds, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

