Navajo Nation: 167 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

NAVAJO NATION (ABC4 News) — The Navajo Nation reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 5 additional deaths from the virus.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 14,085, with 618 total deaths from the virus.

Reports indicate that 144,514 COVID-19 tests have been administered, with 8,028 recovering from the virus.

The Navajo Nation resides in parts of four states, including Utah, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 3,075

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,524

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,438

· Gallup Service Unit: 2,244

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,546

· Shiprock Service Unit: 2,073

· Tuba City Service Unit: 1,471

· Winslow Service Unit: 705

* Nine residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation entered a three-week lockdown on Monday in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

“The states of New Mexico, Utah, and Arizona are reporting significantly high numbers of new COVID-19 cases today. We are seeing record numbers across the country in terms of new cases, hospital visits, hospitalizations, and deaths due to COVID-19. This is real and it is happening all around us, and it is devastating many of our Navajo people at this moment. Unfortunately, it is going to get worse before it gets better and that’s what we are seeing now. We have to stay home in order to isolate this virus and prevent it from spreading further. We cannot be visiting other households or having birthday parties, ceremonies, or other gatherings. We have to do this together and we have to do better. To wear a mask is to be a warrior. We can all be warriors by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, staying home as much as possible, avoiding all in-person gatherings, and washing your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

All essential businesses are required to enforce mask-wearing, social distancing and will disinfect “high-touch” areas while limiting the number of customers allowed in enclosed areas, a release said.

