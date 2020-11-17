Navajo Nation: 146 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

The Navajo Nation reported they have 146 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths.

The total number of cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 13,744. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 605.

Reports indicate that 8,011 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 141,166 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

Navajo Nation resides in parts of four states, including Utah, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 3,002

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,494

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,385

· Gallup Service Unit: 2,171

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,523

· Shiprock Service Unit: 2,018

· Tuba City Service Unit: 1,443

· Winslow Service Unit: 699

* Nine residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation entered a three-week lockdown on Monday as it attempts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“This invisible monster known as COVID-19 is devastating our country and the Navajo Nation. We cannot be complacent and careless about where we go, who we interact with, and the everyday choices we make. We love our Navajo people and we want everyone to be safe and healthy, but there are far too many people that continue to travel, to hold gatherings, and put themselves at unnecessary risk of catching the virus. We also want to thank the majority of our people who are staying home and adhering to the public health orders. We all have to remember that anyone can get COVID-19, but not everyone shows symptoms and that makes this virus very dangerous and potentially deadly. Everyone should be staying home 24/7 unless you are an essential employee and required to report to work, or if you have an emergency, or to get essential items like groceries or medication. Stay home, wear a mask if you must go into public, do not attend or hold in-person gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

