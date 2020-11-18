Navajo Nation: 135 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

NAVAJO NATION (ABC4 News) — The Navajo Nation reported 135 new cases of COVID-19, including 8 additional deaths from the virus.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the Navajo Nation is now at 613. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now at 13,880.

141,751 COVID-19 tests have been administered, with 8,011 recovering from the virus.

Navajo Nation resides in parts of four states, including Utah, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 3,041

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,505

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,392

· Gallup Service Unit: 2,200

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,533

· Shiprock Service Unit: 2,050

· Tuba City Service Unit: 1,449

· Winslow Service Unit: 701

* Nine residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation entered a three-week stay-at-home lockdown on Monday to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Essential workers, emergencies and need to purchase essential items such and as food and medicine are the only exception to the lock down

All essential businesses are required to enforce wearing masks at all times for all employees and customers.

“Unless you are an essential employee, or if you have an emergency, or are in immediate need of food or groceries or other essential items like medication, then you should be at home at all times. No one should be going into a store for a bag of chips or a soda and we shouldn’t be taking kids or our entire family into stores to shop – essential items only. We do not have the law enforcement resources to regulate the lockdown around the clock, and we shouldn’t have to. Everyone needs to take this growing pandemic seriously and hold themselves and your family members accountable. Unfortunately, too many people don’t take this virus seriously until it hits their own family. Over 160,000 new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported across the country today. The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

