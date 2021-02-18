Natural History Museum of Utah to offer free admission to fourth-grade students through June 3

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fourth graders will now have a passport that gives them one free admission into the Natural History Museum of Utah.

During a typical year, NHMU says they host about 19,000 fourth-grade students and their teachers from all over the state who visit the museum on class field trips, but COVID-19 shuttered the Museum’s field trip program for the 2020-2021 school year.

The museum says it is launching the new “Fourth-Grade Passport” program in response to that reality and offers one free admission for each fourth-grade student, along with free admission for one chaperone.

The program is set to kick off Feb. 16.

Utah fourth-graders and their parents, guardians, or caregivers can now register through the Museum’s “Fourth-Grade Passport” admission request form at nhmu.utah.edu/fourth-grade. Once registered, tickets can be reserved for any Monday – Thursday, through June 3. The museum says additional tickets can be purchased if needed.

“We are so pleased to grant free Museum access to fourth-graders from around the state for the rest of the school year,” said executive director Dr. Jason Cryan. “We’ve received countless inquiries regarding our long-standing Field Trip program, and it goes without saying that we look forward to a Museum once again full of students. But in the meantime, we can’t wait to see students discovering and re-experiencing the Museum.”

To keep with the Museum’s enhanced health and safety protocols related to COVID-19, all Museum advance reservations are required for all visitors. Museum officials added that there are mandatory requirements of face coverings for visitors over the age of two and physical distancing between all everyone.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of illness is asked to stay home and stay safe until they feel better.

For those unable to visit the Museum in-person for any reason, field trip, and teacher resources manager Annie Young has some great tips.

“In response to COVID-19, our educators have worked to create a multitude of digital offerings including virtual field trips featuring not only our permanent galleries, but our latest special exhibition, Antarctic Dinosaurs, as well as launched Stay Curious, Utah!, a fully virtual program that highlights one gallery each month through fun, ready to go, STEM modules,” Young says.



Parents and guardians can register for NHMU’s Fourth-Grade Passport program.