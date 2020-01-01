Natural History Museum kicks off 2020 with early New Year’s celebration

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – For folks who love ringing in the new year but hate staying up until midnight, the Natural History Museum of Utah had the perfect alternative for those both young and old alike.

“Not only are we celebrating the new year — we are also celebrating the museum’s 50th anniversary with not one but two confetti blasts!!”

The festivities kicked off Tuesday morning with a New Year’s celebration at noon.

There was dancing, face painting, and fun for those who attended along with some other fun celebrations to help kick off the museum’s 50th anniversary year.

