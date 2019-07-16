Natural gas leak prompts road closures in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Gentil Road is closed between Wasatch Drive and Main Street due to a natural gas leak.

Officials said the roads will be closed for about two hours as crews work to fix the leak.

Businesses are being evacuated on Gentil between the I-15 overpass and Main Street, according to officials.

Layton fire is reportedly providing protection for Dominion crews as they work to resolve the issue.

Layton Fire Department Commander says the natural gas leak has been secured.

Although the gas leak has been secured, officials say high gas concentrations still exist.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

