KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) — May 9 is National Fentanyl Awareness Day, which comes just one day after a local Utah author was arrested for the alleged murder of her husband, who died of a fentanyl overdose.

According to court records, Eric Richins died of an illicit fentanyl overdose on March 4, 2022. His wife, Kouri Richins was arrested on May 8 in Summit County for aggravated murder (occurring on March 3, 2022,) and three counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

“Often consumed unknowingly by users, illicit fentanyl is driving the recent increase in U.S. overdose deaths,” the fentanyl awareness website stated.

The night Eric died, he reportedly consumed five times the lethal dosage of fentanyl. This fentanyl was reportedly ingested orally.

According to the fentanyl awareness website, illicit fentanyl is being used to make fake prescription pills and is common in street drugs like cocaine, MDMA, and heroin.

Phone records, and a witness revealed that Kouri Richins originally reached out to a friend for prescription pain medications. However, she later asked the friend for something stronger, “some of that Michael Jackson stuff,” Kouri stated.

According to a search warrant, the night Eric died, he ingested a THC gummy and a shot of alcohol. Police have not stated whether any fentanyl was discovered at the scene of the crime, or on the glass Eric drank from.

To understand more about the dangers of fentanyl, you can visit the national fentanyl awareness day website.