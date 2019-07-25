Native Americans celebrate culture and heritage on Pioneer Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On July 24, thousands of Utahns celebrate Pioneer Day as they remember the Mormon pioneers who crossed the plains to come to the Salt Lake Valley.

And while Mormon pioneers were some of the first settlers in Utah, Native American Cal Nez says his people were here long before and so he too, chooses to celebrate his culture and heritage on July 24.

“My people have worked to be able to share that we are people that still exist here on this continent and that we’re not just a textbook people,” says Cal Nez, the founder and organizer of the Native American Powwow celebrations.

Dancing, singing, drumming and eating cultural food are all a part of the day’s festivities at Liberty Park.

Isaiah Poor Bear, who’s a member of the Native American tribe Lakota, has grown up singing and playing the drums as a way to carry on his heritage.

“We drum for our people,” Poor Bear says. “I know a lot of the language is lost and this is a way to revitalize our language and keep it alive.”

While singing and drumming are two of the ways to carry on his heritage, Poor Bear says he believes it’s also important to tell his people’s story through word of mouth.

Growing up in school, Poor Bear says Native American history “was never really in the history books” and so “we kinda have to tell our own story.”

He says powwows are one of the ways to share his culture and heritage with the public.

Pioneer Day and the Native American Powwow aren’t celebrated together, but Nez says he hopes people will recognize the importance of both.

“The real pioneers, the ones that came over, pulling the wagon, the Mormon two-hand-drawn wagons, the ones that were persecuted, having their prophets killed, and their church nearly demolished,” Nez says. “And they were kicked out and burned and hackled and their people were rejected and having to come across frozen to death on the desert, leaving their dead all along the way and barely dribbling in with their leader, Brigham Young, into this valley. Beaten on nearly broken people. But the only thing they hung on to was their religion.”

Nez also hopes people see similarities and celebrate their history together.

And the beauty of that is their story is no different than what happened to my people. We’re the same as the original pioneers. So why don’t we celebrate together?

This year is the 25th celebration of the powwow and Nez says while this day is meant for Native Americans to celebrate their culture and heritage, it’s also an invitation from “us to everybody else.”

