Nation’s only commercial wool testing lab coming to Utah

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4)- A laboratory that hopes to make the Beehive State the “epicenter of wool testing” has been announced.

According to Utah’s Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF), the new facility, Wasatch Wool Laboratories, will be based out of Midvale.

Utah is the nation’s fourth-largest producer of wool, shearing 2,140,000 lbs, or 10% of the nation’s total wool production in 2019, a news release said.

“One of the Department of Agriculture’s priorities right now is developing agricultural and food

processing infrastructure. It’s important for us to support all aspects of infrastructure that assist our

producers in preparing their products to be marketed to the public.” UDAF Commissioner Craig W

Buttars said.

“One of the things we’re doing is affirming the sheep industry’s presence in Utah. Wool from

across the nation will come through this new testing facility. Having a testing lab creates emerging

markets for wool to be established in Utah.” says Alberty Wilde, a 6th generation Utah rancher and

partner with GRIP6, a local manufacturer, in Wasatch Wool Labs.