UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch on Sunday, according to a post from the Capitol Reef National Park Service.

The flood watch is in effect from noon to 9 p.m., and authorities are urging the public to avoid hiking or driving in canyons and washes.

The Capitol Reef National Park Service reports that the Scenic Drive, Grand Wash and Capitol Gorge all experienced flash floods on Thursday, and that Search & Rescue Teams were able to rescue all visitors from those areas by 10 p.m. Thursday evening.

(Courtesy of National Park Service)

(Courtesy of National Park Service)

No further information is currently available.