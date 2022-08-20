SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Hunting Creek area of Emery County. The area is a little SW of Price, Utah and will remain in effect until 5:15 p.m. this evening.

There have been heavy rains in the area and more are expected. Thunderstorms have been over the Trail Mountain burn scar and flooding is either ongoing or about to begin. Please be careful in this area and alert others who might be in the area and unaware of the warning.

With burn scar areas, there is a chance for heavy debris flow consisting of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose material, and this can be very dangerous to anyone caught up in it. Also, do not try to drive through flooded areas as this is very dangerous as well.

We will be following all the latest with weather online and on-air all evening.