National Preparedness Month coincides with severe weather expected in Utah counties

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Some parts of Utah are preparing for more sever weather Wednesday as we enter September and the National Preparedness Month.

Be Ready Utah says whether it’s hurricanes in the southern parts of the U.S. or a flash flood watch in southern Utah, preparedness starts at home.

“Definitely a lot of reminders going on around us right now,” Wade Mathews with Be Ready Utah says.

After Hurricane Ida ripped through parts of the Gulf Coast causing major destruction, the Utah Red Cross volunteers stepped up to help recovery efforts.

“We have disaster assessment teams that are there trying to figure out exactly where those needs are most,” Benjamin Donner, the executive director of the Utah Red Cross shares.

Parts of Iron County under a flood watch Wednesday with some still cleaning up from the most recent flood that impacted the area two weeks ago.

“We have been preparing and making improvements,” Iron County resident Sarah Hendrix explains.

Be Ready Utah says its never too late to follow suit with September being National Preparedness Month and the theme is “Prepare to Protect”.

“If we are preparing for disasters we are protecting our families, our loved ones, our homes, and our properties,” Mathews states.

Regardless of the hazard, Be Ready Utah says its important to make a plan.

“Making disaster kits and disaster supply kits for your family members,” Mathews continues. “Identifying communications and plans out of state family contact and meeting place outside of your home or neighborhood.”

Be Ready Utah will host a webinar on September 16 to discuss preparedness, the event is from 6 to 9 p.m..