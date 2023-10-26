SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — There are a few more days left to celebrate National Pizza Month. While you don’t need a month set aside to enjoy a warm cheesy pie, some local pizzerias are offering up some appealing fall selections to give residents just one more reason.

According to industry reports as of 2022, there are over 77,000 pizza restaurant businesses in the U.S., and while Utah doesn’t come close to having the most, we have a lot of choices when it comes to enjoying a favorite doughy meal.

National Pizza Month deals and prizes

Pizzeria Via 313 is wrapping up October with two delicious made-for-fall pizza specials and celebrating not only National Pizza Month but National Pumpkin Day.

The pan-baked Detroit-style pizza purveyor is offering up their seasonal G.O.A.T Pizza and Pumpkin Cinnamon Breadsticks. The G.O.A.T is a deep-dish pizza exclusively available for the month of October which includes smoked pepperoni, mushrooms, arugula, and melty goat cheese — topped with Detroit tomato sauce and freshly squeezed lemon juice.

The Pumpkin Cinnamon Breadsticks will pay homage to the pumpkin through November and are sprinkled with pumpkin spice and drizzled with pumpkin cream cheese. Via 313 has locations in Lehi, Orem, Riverton, and Sandy.

The always steady and ever-baking Pizza Hut claims there “ain’t no party like a National Pizza Month party because a National Pizza Month party has pizza.” The Hut is offering up tons of deals with their $7 Deal Lover’s Pizza, $6.99 Pizza Hut Melts, Carry-Out deals, and Big Dinner Box specials to name just a few. Treat yourself to 2 or more of your favorites for $7 dollars each or check out the Pizza Hut website to find more deals.

Mountain Mikes is asking customers to take to social media and let everyone know what their favorite pizza is during the month. App users can also find discounts and specials throughout the month.

Mod Pizza is scaring up a great deal online or in their app for an $8 Mod Sized Pepperoni Pizza and their famous No Name Cake is decked out in Pumpkin Spice for a limited time.

For those Take-n-Bake lovers, Papa Murphy’s is again offering the ever-popular Jack-O-Pizza, a Jack-O-Lanterned shaped pizza until the month ends. You can add the goofy grinning pizza to your Halloween menu – but beware, there is a high demand for the olive-eyed treat, so be sure to get your orders in early.

Marco’s Pizza has a sweet deal throughout the month of October you can get a Large Hot Honey Magnifico (regularly $16.49) for only $10.99 at participating Marco’s Pizza locations. Many of their franchises are offering multiple specials during the month in addition to this one.

You can mix this up with Domino’s by taking advantage of their Mix and Match deal all month. Get two medium two-topping pizzas for $6.99.

If you’re perfectly content throwing a frozen pizza in the oven, check out Digiorno online coupons and sweepstakes during the month. For the monthly celebration, Digiorno is hosting a grand prize competition called 31 Days of Digiorno, where the winner gets a trip to Las Vegas.

Another online pizza competition is only available to people will one of three names. If your name is Jason – like the movie villain, Pamela (his mom), or Crystal (from Camp Crystal Lake – if you know, you know) you can enter online to win free Tombstone Pizza for a year.

Check out your favorite pizza joint for National Pizza Month specials and remember some offers may not be available at all restaurants.