UTAH (ABC4) – A new report released by the National Park Service identified how much money each state made from tourism in 2021.

The report found that 14,796,739 visitors to the national parks in Utah spent $1,607,900,000 in the state in 2021.

Utah brought in a whopping $2.5 billion to its state economy in 2021, ranking third after North Carolina and California.

Utah also ranked third for labor income bringing in $822 million, followed by North Carolina and California again. The spending resulted in 22,901 jobs.

The national parks in Utah are:

Arches National Park

Bryce Canyon National Park

California National Historic Trail

Canyonlands National Park

Capitol Reef National Park

Cedar Breaks National Monument

Dinosaur National Monument

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Golden Spike National Historical Park

Hovenweep National Monument

Mormon Pioneer National Historic Trail

Natural Bridges National Monument

Old Spanish National Historic Trail

Pony Express National Historic Trail

Rainbow Bridge National Monument

Timpanogos Cave National Monument

Zion National Park

From a national glimpse, 297 million park visitors spent an estimated $20.5 billion in local gateway regions while visiting National Park Service lands across the country in 2021.

Lodging contributed to most of that spending, having the most direct effects, with $7 billion in economic output nationally. The restaurant sector had the second greatest effect, with $4.2 billion in economic output nationally.

The total economic output that contributed to the national economy in 2021 was $42.5 billion.