UTAH (ABC4) – A new report released by the National Park Service identified how much money each state made from tourism in 2021.
The report found that 14,796,739 visitors to the national parks in Utah spent $1,607,900,000 in the state in 2021.
Utah brought in a whopping $2.5 billion to its state economy in 2021, ranking third after North Carolina and California.
Utah also ranked third for labor income bringing in $822 million, followed by North Carolina and California again. The spending resulted in 22,901 jobs.
The national parks in Utah are:
- Arches National Park
- Bryce Canyon National Park
- California National Historic Trail
- Canyonlands National Park
- Capitol Reef National Park
- Cedar Breaks National Monument
- Dinosaur National Monument
- Glen Canyon National Recreation Area
- Golden Spike National Historical Park
- Hovenweep National Monument
- Mormon Pioneer National Historic Trail
- Natural Bridges National Monument
- Old Spanish National Historic Trail
- Pony Express National Historic Trail
- Rainbow Bridge National Monument
- Timpanogos Cave National Monument
- Zion National Park
From a national glimpse, 297 million park visitors spent an estimated $20.5 billion in local gateway regions while visiting National Park Service lands across the country in 2021.
Lodging contributed to most of that spending, having the most direct effects, with $7 billion in economic output nationally. The restaurant sector had the second greatest effect, with $4.2 billion in economic output nationally.
The total economic output that contributed to the national economy in 2021 was $42.5 billion.