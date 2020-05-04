National Mental Health Awareness Month: you are not alone

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Utah is raising awareness during May, mental health awareness month, by highlighting that no one experiencing a mental health condition should feel alone.

According to a press release issued by NAMI Utah, more than 40 million people in the U.S. are living with a mental health condition. During this time of heightened anxiety and isolation, NAMI said it is important for the mental health movement to come together.

NAMI said the “You Are Not Alone” campaign focuses on the power of connection for those affected by mental illness. Collectively, they hope to make a positive impact on the millions of people who are struggling and feeling particularly alone given the current situation of social isolation and physical distancing.

“We’ve experienced an unprecedented effort to support one another through this time by staying

connected remotely,” said Robert Wesemann, Executive Director of NAMI Utah. “During Mental Health Awareness Month, we endeavor to turn the tragic and life-changing circumstances of COVID-19 into a spotlight on the need for long-term improvements in our mental health care system, so no one feels alone and anyone can find the care they need to be well.”

The campaign features the real experiences of individuals who have been affected by mental illness in an effort to “reduce stigma, inspire others and educate the public on available online resources.”

The campaign builds connection and increases awareness through digital tools, such as social media platforms, online support groups and the NAMI COVID-19 Information and Resource Guide, which is available in both English and Spanish.

NAMI is asking the public to share their own experience with mental health conditions by submitting their stories at www.NAMI.org/YourStory.

NAMI Utah will launch its first-ever virtual fundraiser, NAMIWalks your Way – Utah, on May 30. For more Walk information, you can go to www.namiwalks.org/utah.

For new online Family and Connection support groups, please visit www.namiut.org/our-programs

For You Are Not Alone resources, please visit nami.org/mentalhealthmonth.

