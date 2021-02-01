National Mask Mandate: How it impacts UTA

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – President Joe Biden has started a nationwide mandatory mask order for travelers.
It goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday night.
This includes air and public travel.
Carl Arky, Utah Transit Authority spokesperson joined Good Morning Utah to go over how this mandate will impact UTA and travelers who ride the bus, trax, and frontrunner.
