National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week: Dangers of drug and alcohol abuse

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) – It is National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week.

Utah County says they are dedicating Monday, March 22 through Sunday, March 28, 2021, to educating teens about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse.

“Whatever we may already know, we can always learn more when it comes to helping teens make good decisions regarding drugs and alcohol,” says Utah County officials.

The program that is part of the National Institute on Drug Abuse(NIDA), a component of the National Institutes of Health (NIH)

NDAFW added that teen drug and alcohol use is a serious problem in our communities and their aim is to “shatter the myths” about drugs and drug use.

Studies show that when parents are clear about their strong disapproval of underage drinking, most kids are less likely to drink, according to officials.

Officials say parents can be empowered to help their child avoid alcohol abuse, adding that underage drinking impairs brain development.

Officials added that teens who use alcohol often progress to addictive behavior later in life, they are also at a much higher risk for developing mental illnesses such as depression and psychoticism as adults.

These behaviors and illnesses also increase the risk of suicide, according to officials.

Click here to learn more.