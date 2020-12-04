National Center for Missing & Exploited Children need help finding 15-year-old girl

WEST JORDAN CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) needs the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
Angie Franco has reportedly been missing since December 2 from West Jordan.
Officials say Angie is a Hispanic female, who has brown hair and eyes, is 5-foot-4 tall, and weighs 95 pounds.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the West Valley City Police Department in Utah at 1-801-840-4000.
