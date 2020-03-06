National Ability Center: Red, White and Snow

Salt Lake City (ABC4 News) – Organizers of the National Ability Center’s annual Red, White and Snow festival joined ABC4 News Wednesday to kickoff their wine, ski and culinary charity event.

Carey Cusimano, the director of development for the National Ability Center, and Tyler Olbres from Nellcôte Winery joined Nicea Degering on Midday to talk about the upcoming events offered throughout the four-day festival.

Some of the events include the Kickoff Concert and Winemaker Reception, Wine on the Mountain, and the Gala Dinner and Auction. Cusimano and Olbres look to raise awareness for the annual Red, White and Snow festival and for the National Ability Center.

The National Ability Center is a non-profit organization designed to inspire personal achievement for people of all abilities. The organization provides more than a dozen recreational programs specifically created for individuals with varied limitations.

The festival benefitting the National Ability Center began on March 4th and runs through March 7th.

To find more information about the festival and to register for events, visit redwhiteandsnow.org.