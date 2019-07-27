National Ability Center prepares for annual Summit Challenge

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – For 12 years, the Summit Challenge, the largest ride for people of all abilities in Utah, has provided people of all ages and skill level the opportunity to experience the adventure and beauty of the Utah mountains.

The goal is to raise money for the camps and recreational programs that the National Ability Center offers to more than 7,200 families, children and veterans through thousands of experiences annually.

Madi Baumann, who is a Summit Challenge rider and her buddy rider, Laura Dusold joined ABC4 News at 4 p.m. to explain why this ride is so highly anticipated.

The Summit Challenge returns to the National Ability Center on Saturday, August 24th. The fundraiser begins at 7:00 a.m. and travels through the scenic mountains and valleys of Summit and Wasatch counties.

With multiple distance courses available for riders to participate in, ranging from 16 to 100 miles, cyclists of all abilities will help raise funds for the National Ability Center’s multitude of programs and activities.

For more information or to sign up, visit summitchallenge100.org.

