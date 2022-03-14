PROMONTORY, Utah (ABC4) – On March 31, Northrop Grumman Corporation will conduct its third qualification ground test of the abort motor for the NASA Orion spacecraft’s Launch Abort System (LAS).

The test facility is located in Promontory, Utah, and the abort motor is one of three solid rocket motors on the LAS that is designed to increase astronaut safety on the launch pad and through initial ascent during launch of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

Northrop Grumman manufactures the abort motor and the attitude control motor of the Orion spacecraft’s LAS that is designed to pull the spacecraft and crew away from the SLS rocket in the event of an emergency on pad and through initial ascent.

The company also produces the twin solid rocket motors that will provide NASA’s SLS rocket with more than “75 percent of initial thrust needed to escape Earth’s gravity,” according to a press release.

The SLS and the Orion spacecraft are “integral pieces of NASA’s Artemis program to return humans to the moon, and eventually on to Mars.”

Northrop Grumman is also contributing to the Artemis program as NASA’s contracted partner to build and integrate the first “habitation module,” or living quarters, for the Lunar Gateway, which will be a small space station in lunar orbit intended to serve as a solar-powered communication hub, science laboratory, short-term habitation module for government-agency astronauts, as well as a holding area for rovers and other robots.