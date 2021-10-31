Naples City Police Chief passes away unexpectedly

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Naples City Police Chief Andrew Cox, has passed away on Sunday, officials announce.

The 47-year-old Cox unexpectedly passed away at his Uintah County home after suffering a fatal medical incident, officials say.

Authorities say when medical personnel arrived, Cox was already pronounced dead.

“Our condolences go out to Chief Cox’s family, his wife Stephanie, children, and friends.

Chief Cox served in many capacities over the past two decades and always brought a great attitude and passion with him,” the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office says. “His untimely death will leave an enormous void for the community and all those who served with him along the way.”