Name SLC’s snow plows in new poll: Baby Snowda, Rocky Plowboa?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As wintry weather begins to hit Utah, one city is giving residents the honor of naming a fleet of snowplows.

Salt Lake City has posted a web survey that will allow folks to name a fleet of 10 individual snowplows. Since these machines work hard to keep our city streets clear and safe, it’s only fair to honor each plow with an epic name.

Voters have the distinct honor of choosing from punny names to pop-culture-inspired names such as Snowy McSnowFace, No More Mr. Ice Guy, Baby Snowda, Snowbi Wan Kenobi, and Rocky Plowboa, Sled Zeppelin and so much more.

Officials say the snow plows clear ice and snow from over 1,850 lane miles of roadway around the city.

The 10 names that receive the most votes will be crowned the winners. The poll will stay open for voting through Dec. 14, 2021.

Click here to place your vote in the epic name battle.