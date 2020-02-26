Name announced for new West Jordan elementary school

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A West Jordan elementary school, currently under construction, now has new name.

According to the Jordan School District, the new school will be named Antelope Canyon Elementary School after the board unanimously approved the name in a meeting on Tuesday night.

“Principal Tami Bird says she has already hired a strong staff dedicated to preparing students for success,” stated the press release.

“Principal Bird is excited to move forward with opening the school and having students choose school colors and a mascot.”

Antelope Canyon Elementary School is located at 8860 S. 6400 West in West Jordan and will open in August 2020.

