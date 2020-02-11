Suspect in North Ogden fatal shooting charged with murder

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) Ryan Dash, one of the three people arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in North Ogden has been formally charged with murder.

Dash now considered the primary suspect after police said he admitted to shooting and killing Dalton Wood, 29, of North Ogden, with a handgun and a shotgun.

Court documents state Dash explained he had previously assaulted Wood’s brother and in response, he had been threatened by the Wood. The two arranged to meet at a location in North Ogden.

Dash said the victim was alone and had his hands in his pocket and that’s when he killed him, documents state. No weapons were found on Wood.

Police say Dash insisted he acted alone in the shooting with both weapons.

He told police that he disposed of the firearms by throwing them off an overpass and into the mud in Box Elder County and that he burned his clothing in a church parking lot.

Police found Wood laying in the road after they were called to a report of shots fired on Friday in the area of 400 East and 1700 North. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

According to police, two other individuals, Brian Christopher Jenson and Angela Lynn Valdez also face charges related to the shooting but their involvement has not been disclosed and no charges have been filed.

