DRAPER, Utah )ABC4) — The Draper and Herriman communities rallied behind a 9-year-old and Draper Elementary student named Lily Friday night.

She is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was in a horrific car crash.

Draper Elementary and the scene of the crash are both lined with purple ribbons, for support of Lily.

Purple is her favorite color.

Lily is a 3rd grader at Draper Elementary and her mom told ABC 4 the school was devastated to hear the news that Lily had been involved in a terrible car crash on her way to school.

“You see this stuff on TV and you think this will never happen to you,” said Karlene Lindberg.

Lindberg, a mom of three, never thought she’d get a call while on her honeymoon from Primary Children’s Hospital that her 9-year-old daughter was in their ICU.

“I’m living my worst nightmare right now,” said Lindberg. “I’m in a fog. This is just really surreal.”

Lily was on her way to school Wednesday morning with her father when police said he slammed into a tree.

Lily was unconscious when police arrived and she was flown by helicopter to the hospital.

Arresting documents show Lily’s dad was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI as his BAC was more than three times over the legal limit.

These pictures of Lily show the extent of her injuries. She’s on a ventilator, has a breathing tube and has some broken bones and brain injuries. Karlene said her daughter is heavily sedated and hasn’t yet responded to basic commands.

She added hopefully there will be a full recovery.

“We don’t know yet at this point,” said Lindberg. “It’s too soon to tell and they’re being very positive but it’s too soon to tell. We’re just, we’re taken moment by moment right now.”

Now Karlene’s work friends, neighbors and even strangers are stepping up to help.

“I’ve got everybody at Draper Elementary, staff, PTA, and parents are donating and helping,” said Jennifer Bergstrom. “We are helping this family because we, the whole community has been rocked with this.”

Bergstrom works with Lindberg at the elementary and said they’ve already raised thousands of dollars since the crash, but are now working on making baskets filled with Lily’s favorite stuff to send to her while she’s in the hospital.

“To be honest, I’m really speechless,” said Lindberg. “I’m not going to say no to any help at this point because I don’t even know what I’m doing or what’s going on with my daughter’s state.”

Lindberg and Bergstrom both credit Lily being alive to her puppy, a little terrier.

They told ABC 4 Lily’s dog took the force of the crash and protected Lily, most likely saving her life.

If you would like to help support Lily there is a link to her GoFundMe.

If you live in Herriman this Facebook page also connects community members to one another and helps out its residents, like Lily and her family.