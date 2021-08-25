‘My wife and I were right there’: Bullets spray family’s home during deadly police shooting

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – On Tuesday night, a rapid staccato of gunfire from police left a suspect dead in Provo — even as roughly a dozen bullets missed their mark and pierced a nearby home.

Police say a 48-year-old suspect was fatally shot near 300 N 900 W after speeding away during an attempted traffic stop. Paul Rasmussen, according to Provo Police, pointed a gun at police after they spotted his vehicle and turned on their lights. That’s when two detectives opened fire.

“We’re still trying to get the specifics of why he fled officers, why he decided to point a gun at them. We’re still trying to get all of those kind of specifics right now,” said Sgt. Nick Dupaix with Provo City Police.

Clark Davis was home with his wife and three children — the oldest is just six years old — when the sound of gunfire prompted him to drop to the floor. Bullets shattered windows and pierced furniture.

“When I look at that window, my wife and I were right there,” said Davis.

“We are completely framed. We were right there — the bullets were coming this way,” added Davis.

“My car’s got three bullet holes in the back of it,” said Davis.

The two detectives who opened fire are on paid administrative leave pending results of the officer-involved critical incident team.