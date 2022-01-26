‘My biggest goal and dream:’ Broadway star to perform, teach master class for theater students in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Most of us never get the chance to meet our heroes. Whether we look up to athletes, musicians, or actors, it’s an uncommon gift to be able to shake a celebrity’s hand in real life. This weekend though, a select group of Utah students will get the chance to do just that.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, students at On Pitch Performing Arts, a nonprofit theater education organization, will get the opportunity to meet Laura Bell Bundy, who originated the roles of both Elle Woods in Legally Blonde: The Musical and Amber Von Tussle in Hairspray. Over the course of her illustrious career, she has also played Glinda in Wicked and has acted in TV shows such as How I Met Your Mother, Anger Management, and Hart of Dixie.

It’s safe to say that Bundy is one of those heroes that many dream of meeting.

But for the young theater hopefuls at On Pitch Performing Arts, it’s not just about the inevitable selfie and clout among peers that comes with meeting a star. For this group of students, meeting Bundy is an opportunity to learn, network, and see their pie-in-the-sky dreams actualized.

“Learning through those who have already made it is especially close to the heart for me because I aspire to be a Broadway actor,” Kallise Gibby, a Layton High School sophomore and student at On Pitch Performing Arts told ABC4.com. “Even though I know the chances are very slim, seeing people who have made it inspires me all the more.”

On Jan. 29, On Pitch Performing Arts students will get the opportunity to take a master class with Bundy. The class is offered as part of On Pitch’s annual Broadway Community Concert, for which Bundy will also perform.

“I’m super, super excited because being on Broadway is probably my biggest goal and dream,” says Shiloh Copas, a high school junior who has been performing in musical theater productions since she was six years old. “Being able to go to the meet and greet with Laura Bell Bundy, I’m just so excited, I don’t even know how to express it.”

For last year’s Broadway community concert, Adam Pascal, who is best known for his portrayal of Roger Davis as part of the original cast of Rent, graced the On Pitch stage and offered his knowledge to students as part of a master class.

Adam Pascal teaches Layton students

And although Copas remembers this experience fondly, she says that she is more excited to work with Bundy because, simply put, she can relate to her more.

“When Adam Pascal came, I was able to do that meet and greet too, which was really fun,” Copas remembers. “But I think I’m a little more excited about this one, since it is another girl. I feel like it will just be easier to connect since I am a girl and because she played such a wonderful character in Legally Blonde.”

And soon, all the students are sure to relate to Bundy just like Copas does. Come Feb. 4, On Pitch Performing Arts will put on their very own performance of Legally Blonde: The Musical to open their 2022 season.

“[On Pitch Performing Arts] is a pretty small theater, so it’s really cool that [Laura Bell Bundy] is willing to come and give a concert and also answer questions from students. I’m really excited,” Copas says.

Laura Bell Bundy’s Broadway Community Concert will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 pm at Layton High School. The show is open to the public and attendees can get two free tickets to the show by using the code “thanksramp” at checkout.

Although the master class is only open to On Pitch students, those interested in participating can call On Pitch to inquire about open spots.