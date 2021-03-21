Museum on wheels to honor Utah veterans

UTAH (ABC4) – Wreaths Across America (WAA) is making a pitstop and you won’t guess where!

It’s Utah! That’s right, WAA is traveling around the country to honor our nation’s veterans, and the team will first make a tour stop in Utah.

Starting on April 15, the WAA and the Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) will be in Utah for multiple stops.

This unique museum on wheels honors local veterans, volunteers, and supporters in the community.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring the community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” shares Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”

According to officials, the MEE achieves this goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military, and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories.

Photos courtesy of WAA

The exhibit is not only a unique museum on wheels but also educates visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as serving as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam veterans.

“When the MEE pulls into your area, all veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers,” officials include. “They can also share more about the national nonprofit, and the work its volunteers do to support our heroes and their communities year-round.”

According to WAA, the public tours for the MEE are free and open to the public with social distancing, sanitation, and COVID-19 safety procedures in place to protect the health of all visitors in accordance with the CDCs recommendation for large gatherings stemming from concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers urge participants to come ask questions, share stories, and experience this one-of-a-kind exhibit.

“To host the MEE in your community, whether it be for a parade, a school-related or veterans’ organization, or a public or private event, visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/mee to make a request,” WAA adds.

According to their website, Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. However, in 2020, the organization placed more than 1.7 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 2,557 participating locations nationwide. Throughout the calendar year, you can tune in to Wreaths Across America Internet Radio, 24/7, to learn more about the mission and those who support it across the country, as well as the hundreds of local charitable efforts nationwide that are funded through wreath sponsorships.

Officials also say you can sponsor a veteran’s wreath anytime for $15 at www.wreathacrossamerica.org.

“Each sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest at noon on Saturday, December 18, 2021, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day,” WAA includes.

Where is WAA stopping in Utah exactly?

Wreaths Across America anticipates on stopping at two places in Utah. Both pit stops will be based out of Southern Utah.

CEDAR CITY DATE: Thursday, April 15, 2021 WHERE: 2296 Aviation Way TIME: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Civil Air Patrol Cedar Mustangs Squadron will host the WAA MEE for an open house to honor our nation’s veterans.

HURRICANE DATE: Friday and Saturday, April 16 & 17, 2021 WHERE: 1325 south and 700 west TIME: Friday, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday

Color Country Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host the WAA MEE at the Washington County Fair for free pubic exhibit to honor our nation’s veterans.