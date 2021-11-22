Murray woman shares video of man attempting to enter her home

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 ) – A Murray woman is sharing some disturbing video of what happened right outside her home Sunday night around 8 p.m.

The video shows a man walk up to her door, try to open it, get down on one knee, and hold up what appears to be a ring. Shortly after, he runs to the back of the home and takes off.

“I think he could see my husband looking at him through the window and then he just like took off,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified.

Sergeant Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said doorbell cameras can be lifesavers, but if you do not have one, there are extra precautions you can take. One of the simplest is remembering that opening the door is your decision.

“If you don’t feel comfortable, don’t open the door,” said Cannon.

Cannon said you can always talk to someone with the door closed. If you’re alone, don’t let the person on the other side know.

“Let’s say mom and dad are out to dinner and you say, ‘Well, my mom is busy, and she can’t come to the door right now.’ Is that true? Yeah, it is true, because mom’s busy out to dinner,” said Cannon.