Murray police warn of jury duty scams

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Murray Police Department is warning the public about a jury duty scam going around.
Murray police say the scammer calls and accuses their victim of not showing up for jury duty. They then ask for the victim to pay a fine in the form of gift cards.
No courts will request gift cards for any reason at all, according to police.
What others are reading:
- EXCLUSIVE: Friends and family remember West Valley City man who drowned in Provo River
- Trump signs bill extending 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund into law
- US rejection disappoints states eyeing Utah Medicaid plan
- Elementary school choir gets surprise performance from Carrie Underwood
- Capital One target of massive data breach