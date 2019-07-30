Newsfore Opt-In Form

Murray police warn of jury duty scams

Local News

by: Mercy Owusu

Posted: / Updated:
scam alert PLASMA2_1488820709909.png

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Murray Police Department is warning the public about a jury duty scam going around.

Murray police say the scammer calls and accuses their victim of not showing up for jury duty. They then ask for the victim to pay a fine in the form of gift cards.

No courts will request gift cards for any reason at all, according to police.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS