Murray police seek porch pirate suspect

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Murray Police officers are asking for the public’s help identifying a package theft suspect that’s on the loose.

The suspect was seen stealing packages and driving a brown Ford truck with a white tailgate. The suspect is seen in the picture below wearing a black shirt and black pants with black shoes.

No other information was given about the suspect or the number of packages he may have stolen.

ABC4 reached out to Murray Police Department for more information but calls were not immediately returned.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police at 801-840-4000 and reference case number 21C001113.