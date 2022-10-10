MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Murray Police Detectives are looking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals as part of a property damage investigation.

(Image courtesy of Murray Police Department)

Police say the three were involved in property damage to a parking garage. The three reportedly damaged multiple fire extinguisher housings and discharged the fire extinguishers, causing more damage to the garage.

Anyone who has information about the three suspects are asked to contact Detective Hoyne at 801-264-2673 and reference case number MR22-34834 or send a message to Murray Police Department through Facebook.