MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Murray Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a theft suspect.

According to MPD, the suspect is a white female with long blonde hair.’

Pictures of the suspect can be found below:

She was seen being dropped off in the vehicle pictured below:

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this suspect, you are asked to contact Murray PD at 801-840-4000 and reference case 21C002734.