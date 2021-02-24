Murray police searching for suspect who stole car with children inside

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) The Murray Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a suspect who police say stole a car with two small children inside.

According to police, the alleged suspect went to the Comfort Inn hotel in Murray, a stole a vehicle with two small children inside. Murray officials say the man arrived in a black car, walked over to the side of a hotel where he stole the vehicle that had two children in the backseat.

The Murray Police Department posted a photos and video of the suspect on their Facebook page.

Surveillance video of the suspect was posted on the department’s Facebook page.

If you have any information that could help locate the suspect, you are asked to contact the Murray Police Department at 801-840-4000 and reference case number 21C002745.