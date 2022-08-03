MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman?

The Murray Police Department is searching for a woman accused of stealing a minivan.

Her image was captured on camera standing outside moments before she allegedly drove away with the stolen vehicle.

She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, royal blue shorts and has light-colored hair. The stolen vehicle is a gold-colored minivan with tinted windows.

Anyone who recognizes this woman or has seen this vehicle is asked to call authorities at (801) 264-2547.