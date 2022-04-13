MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these people?

The Murray Police Department are searching for a man and woman wanted in connection to theft of a local hardware store.

Police say the suspects may be responsible for a “high dollar amount” of theft from an Ace Hardware store.

The pair’s images were caught on surveillance camera footage inside a store.

(Courtesy of Murray Police)

The female suspect was last seen wearing a floral printed shirt, distressed jeans and black boots.

The male suspect was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, black shorts and black boots. He also appears to be bald.

Authorities are asking the public who may have seen these people or who may know of their whereabouts to contact the police at (801) 264-2538 and reference case MR22-8869.