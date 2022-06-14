MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these people?
The Murray Police Department is searching for three people in connection to a shoplifting case.
Police say the three suspects may have been involved in burglarizing a Big 5 Sporting Goods store.
The suspects were caught on surveillance camera footage near the shop’s entrance.
One suspect was last seen wearing a gray and white baseball cap with a bright blue shirt and a dark-colored vest. The second suspect was last seen wearing a light-colored Adidas hoodie with dark-colored pants, white sneakers while wearing eyeglasses. The third suspect was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark-colored pants and black-rimmed eyeglasses.
If you recognize these individuals or have additional details about the case, contact the police at (801) 264-2673 and reference case number mr22-19313.