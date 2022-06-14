MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these people?

The Murray Police Department is searching for three people in connection to a shoplifting case.

Police say the three suspects may have been involved in burglarizing a Big 5 Sporting Goods store.

The suspects were caught on surveillance camera footage near the shop’s entrance.

(Courtesy of Murray Police Department)

(Courtesy of Murray Police Department)

(Courtesy of Murray Police Department)

One suspect was last seen wearing a gray and white baseball cap with a bright blue shirt and a dark-colored vest. The second suspect was last seen wearing a light-colored Adidas hoodie with dark-colored pants, white sneakers while wearing eyeglasses. The third suspect was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark-colored pants and black-rimmed eyeglasses.

If you recognize these individuals or have additional details about the case, contact the police at (801) 264-2673 and reference case number mr22-19313.