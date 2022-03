MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Murray Police department is looking for two suspects who allegedly committed fraud.

Police say the two suspects in the photos below are related to a fraud case. The two suspects were seen driving a dark blue passenger car, a Facebook post says.

Courtesy: Murray PD

The public is asked to call 801-840-4000 and reference case MR22-7954 with any information.