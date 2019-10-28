Murray Police: Man used someone else’s ID to buy truck

MURRAY (ABC4 News)- Police in Murray are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man accused of using someone else’s ID to buy a truck.
The police department posted the picture of the suspect on Facebook.
They said the truck in the picture was the truck he purchases illegally.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Haskel at 801-264-2674 or 801-840-4000. Those who call can reference case 19C019245.
