Murray police looking to identify two women in mall robbery case

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Murray are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women wanted in connection to a robbery case in Fashion Place Mall.

In a post on their Facebook page, Murray detectives stated they are trying to identify the two females from surveillance photos.

Detectives said they are both suspects in a robbery that occurred inside the Fashion Place Mall on Sunday, August 11.

If anyone recognizes them please contact Detective Dewald at 801-264-2571, or dispatch at 801-840-4000. Reference case # 19C014785.

