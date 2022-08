MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Murray Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly purchased two iPads from Best Buy using a stolen credit card.

Police say the large tattoo on the ride side of his neck could help in identifying him.

(Courtesy of Murray Police Department)

(Courtesy of Murray Police Department)

If you know who this person is, please contact Detective Capes with the Murray Police Department at (801) 264-2538 and reference case MR22-26332.

No further information is currently available.