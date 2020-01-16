Murray police looking for female theft suspect

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Murray Police Department is looking for a female theft suspect.

The theft reportedly took place at a Dillard’s at Fashion Place Mall.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to contact Murray Police at 801-840-4000 or 801-264-2673 and reference case number 20C000839.

Updates to this story will be posted as they become available.

