Murray Police asking the public for help in identifying theft suspects

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Murray Police are asking the public for help in identifying multiple suspects wanted for theft.

According to a post on the Murray Police Department Facebook page, police are searching for multiple men, one of which police said appears to be wearing “a unique reflective coat.”

Pictures of the alleged suspects can be found below:

Police also said there appear to be two vehicles that were involved in the theft; one is believed to be a 2014 or 2015 Kia Sorento and the other is believed to be a Chevrolet truck with a fifth-wheel tailgate.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to contact the Murray City Police Department at 801-840-4000 and reference case 21C002384.