Murray man robbed at gunpoint after responding to classified ad

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Murray man says he was robbed at gunpoint after answering a classified ad for an iPhone. The tense situation unfolding in front of the man’s daughter.

Laid off from work and looking to find another source of income, Chris Bontempo thought he could flip a profit off of an iPhone he found on a classified ad Saturday night.

“He gave me a location to meet up at,” he said.

Knocking on the door, he said an older couple answered, telling him he had the wrong address.

“He’s like I’m not selling an iPhone 11 or anything,” said Bontempo.

Harmony Apartments

Just getting home at the Harmony Apartments, Bontempo says he saw a man wearing a dark hoodie with a surgical mask on.

“A lot of people are wearing masks because they are worried about getting sick and whatnot,” he told ABC4 News.

But then he said the man approached him.

“They draw a firearm from their side, point it at me and then he says, ‘put all the cash on the ground.’ So, I throw my money on the ground,” he recalled.

Bontempo said the man took his phone and keys, then threw the phone to the side and threw the keys onto the carport.

All of this happening while his daughter was in the Jeep sleeping.

“I woke her up when the robber was gone and then that’s when she started freaking out, ’cause kids can feel emotions of their parents,” he said.

Murray police detectives said they are looking at surveillance footage of the aggravated robbery and if it is connected to the classified ad Bontempo found.

Officers said if you are going to buy something off a classified ad, make the transaction in a well-lit area with cameras. A police station would be a good place.

If you know anything about this case you’re asked to contact the Murray Police Department.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Bontempo.

LATEST POSTS: