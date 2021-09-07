Murray Labor Day shooting puts two in the hospital

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Murray late Monday night.

Murray City Police say officers were called to a report of shots fired at 4450 South 120 West shortly before 11 p.m. on Labor Day.

When they arrived, officers determined a shooting had happened in the roadway and the victims had driven together to a nearby hospital in a vehicle before police were on scene.

Both victims are in stable condition, Murray City Police report. There is no suspect information at this time.

Police say while this is an active investigation, there is no threat to the public.

This was the second shooting in the Salt Lake Valley on Labor Day. Salt Lake City Police are investigating after a man was shot outside a home on Redwood Road early Monday morning.