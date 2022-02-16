Murray Fire crews rescue horse stuck in water

Local News

by: Vivian Chow

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Murray Fire)

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews in Murray put their strength towards a worthy cause on Tuesday.

The Murray Fire Department is happy to announce the successful rescue of a horse stuck in a body of water.

Officials say the rescue effort happened near 700 west 4800 south.

  • (Courtesy of Murray Fire)
  • (Courtesy of Murray Fire)

The group of rescue crews can be seen almost knee-deep in water, attempting to extricate the horse.

No details were provided on how the horse ended up in the water.

Eventually, crews were able to remove him and place him safely back on dry land.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories