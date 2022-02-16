Murray Fire crews rescue horse stuck in water

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews in Murray put their strength towards a worthy cause on Tuesday.

The Murray Fire Department is happy to announce the successful rescue of a horse stuck in a body of water.

Officials say the rescue effort happened near 700 west 4800 south.

(Courtesy of Murray Fire)

(Courtesy of Murray Fire)

The group of rescue crews can be seen almost knee-deep in water, attempting to extricate the horse.

No details were provided on how the horse ended up in the water.

Eventually, crews were able to remove him and place him safely back on dry land.